SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Pacifica man and a 17-year-old girl have been arrested for attempted murder for an incident that took place in March at the Moonridge Apartments.

According to the sheriff’s office — at around noon on March 11, deputies responded to a call about a stabbing near Miramontes Point Road in unincorporated San Mateo County. When deputies arrived they found a 16-year-old juvenile who was injured and transported to a local trauma center by air ambulance.

During the investigation, detectives identified the suspects as 21-year-old Angel Jimenez-Estrada, of Pacifica, and a 17-year-old girl accomplice who was living in the unincorporated San Mateo County Coast-Side area.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested the 17-year-old girl near the Moonridge Apartment and Jimenez-Estrada in Burlingame.

Jimenez-Estrada was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility for attempted murder, attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime, and accessory to a crime. The 17-year-old girl was booked into the Hillcrest Youth Service Center for attempted robbery, conspiracy, and accessory to a crime.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Detective D. Chiu at 650-363-4047 or by email dbchiu@smcgov.org.