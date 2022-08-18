Images of Tevita Tuakalau and Jacob Parrilla from the San Jose Police Department.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced Thursday that two people were arrested for the fatal shooting of a Safeway employee in June. Utah native Tevita Tuakalau, 18, and Jacob Parrilla, 19, of San Jose were arrested.

The shooting happened early in the morning of Sunday, June 5 on the 1500 block of Hamilton Avenue. The victim, Manny Huizar, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation by homicide detectives identified Tuakalau and Parrilla as suspects. Tuakalau was arrested in Utah’s Salt Lake County on August 11. The Salt Lake City Homicide and Apprehension Unit and U.S. Marshal Service helped locate and arrest him.

Parrilla was found and arrested in San Jose on Wednesday. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail, while Tuakalau remains in the Salt Lake County Main Jail while he awaits extradition to the South Bay.

The San Jose Police Department said that the employee got into an altercation with the gunman before the shooting happened. Police did not specify whether Tuakalau or Parrilla pulled the trigger.

The homicide was San Jose’s 14th of the year. Both suspects were arrested on warrants for homicide and conspiracy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Valosek #4245 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit via e-mail at 4245@sanjoseca.gov or call (408) 277-5283.