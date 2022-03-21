FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Two people have been sentenced to state prison in a murder-for-hire plot against an East Bay chef.

On February 7 — Marvel Salvant and Maria Moore were convicted of the first-degree murder of Dominic Sarkar with special circumstances.

At the time of his death, Sarkar was a 56-year-old executive chef working at Rangoli, Flavors of India in Fremont.

According to the Alameda County District Attorney’s office, Sarkar was shot to death early October 8, 2018, while he was sleeping in his Fremont home, located in the 43000 block of Charleston Way.

Moore told police that she was the beneficiary of Sarkar’s life insurance policies — totaling $800,000.

The investigation revealed that Moore and Salvant had lived together in Seaside, California, several years prior.

Moore also said she was in a sexual relationship with the slain chef — she was listed as Sarkar’s domestic partner on at least one of the two policies.

The D.A.’s office claims that evidence showed that less than a month before the murder, Moore wired $500 to Salvant, who lives in the Sacramento area.

Further investigation conducted on Salvant in Sacramento County connected him to the associated vehicle seen near Sakar’s home on the night of the murder.

Law enforcement said additional surveillance showed Moore and Salvant meeting at Moore’s residence in Sunnyvale.

Both Moore and Salvant were found guilty of 1st-degree murder with a special enhancement for financial gain and for lying-in wait to kill Sakar.

On March 9 — the pair were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Salvant was also sentenced to an additional 25 years pertaining to the use of a firearm.

“Fremont Police Department hopes this verdict will bring some solace to Mr. Sakar’s family and for those who care for him,” said in a press release.

“Additionally, the Fremont Police Department wants to thank the District Attorney’s Office for their work and collaboration on this case.”