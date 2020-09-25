Palantir’s move to Denver met with Bay Area activists, protest contracts with ICE

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Earlier this week activists gathered outside Palantir’s former Palo Alto offices joining a nationwide series of protests over the data analytic company’s partnership with Immigation and Customs Enforcement and other government agencies.

On Monday, organizers from Mijente, Palo Alto Against ICE, Raging Grannies Action League, American Friends Service Committee Bay Area, Silicon Valley DSA, and Coalition to Close the Campus Bay Area staged a “good riddance” demonstration as part of the #NoTechForICE campaign.

The demonstration was one of many as activists celebrated Palantir’s decision to move it’s Silicon Valley headquarters to Denver — where additional activists held an “unwelcome” demonstration at the company’s new headquarters Tuesday night.

“We are so pleased that Palantir CEO Alex Karp acknowledged that our protests made him feel unwelcome in our city and have reached out to our sister Raging Grannies in Denver to continue our work,” said Ruth Robertson of the Raging Grannies Action League in Palo Alto.

Palantir CEO Alex Karp has cited an environment of “increased intolerance and monoculture” of Silicon Valley as the reason for the company’s move to Denver.

The company’s Palo Alto offices have often been the focus of protests for it’s contracts with the federal government — activists have targeted the company for selling technology to federal agencies including ICE.

“Palantir works with ICE and all the surveillance agencies of the U.S., it works with the Department of Defense, it works with the Isralei occupation,” said Dalit Baum, Director of Economic Activism with American Friends Service Committee.

“It works with all of these government agencies that are intent on tracking communities that are already oppressed and already marginalized.”

KRON4 News reached out to Palantir for comment but could not answer any questions regarding the matter due to their SEC-mandated quiet period.