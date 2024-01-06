(BCN) — A resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza will come before the San Francisco Board of Supervisors for a committee hearing Monday, one day before a potential final vote by the full board.

On Dec. 5, hundreds of Palestinian supporters spoke in support of the resolution at its introduction. A public comment period will be open again Monday at a Rules Committee hearing.

The ceasefire resolution could be brought before the full board at its regular meeting on Tuesday.

If approved, San Francisco would join the cities of Oakland and Richmond in publicly condemning the genocidal war on the Palestinian people.\

The resolution calls for a sustained ceasefire, an influx of humanitarian aid, the release of all hostages and the condemnation of antisemitism, Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian hate.

Since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, which resulted in the death of more than 1,200 Israelis, more than 22,500 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

