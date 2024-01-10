(KRON) — An avalanche at a Lake Tahoe ski resort on Wednesday killed one person and injured three others. The man who was killed was identified as Kenneth Kidd, 66.

Kidd had homes in both the Point Reyes and Truckee areas, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The avalanche happened at about 9:30 a.m. Palisades Tahoe closed 30 minutes after it opened on Wednesday due to the avalanche.

The injuries of the other three victims are not considered to be life-threatening.

The area where it happened had just opened for the first time this season, according to Michael Gross, vice president of mountain operations at the resort. The resort was being impacted by a strong winter storm dropping heavy snow over the region.

The debris from the avalanche is about 150 feet wide, 450 feet long and 10 feet deep. Dogs were used in search and rescue efforts.

There have been two deadly avalanches at the Alpine Meadows ski resort, which is near where Wednesday’s avalanche happened. One person was killed in an avalanche in January 2020, and seven were killed in a 1982 avalanche.