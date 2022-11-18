OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – The Palisades Tahoe ski resort, home of the 1960 Winter Olympics, has opened early today, according to a press release, due to the fact that the upper mountain has already seen three feet of snow.

The resort will feature upgrades, including a highly-anticipated gondola.

“The long-awaited Palisades Tahoe Base to Base Gondola will open this season, connecting the

two valleys of the resort and offering convenient access to the resort’s 6,000 acres of lifts,

terrain, and more,” the press release stated. “The Base to Base Gondola will be open to the public on Saturday, December 17, which will mark the official launch and Grand Opening Celebration.”

That’s not the only upgrade, either.

“In conjunction with the new Base to Base Gondola, Funitel Plaza has been upgraded to provide visitors with convenience and reachable access from the Village to the lifts,” the press release stated. “Red Dog Lift has been upgraded to a high-speed, six-seater, and Alpine Lodge has been reconstructed with a new expanded sun deck and automatic snow machines.”

Alpine will be opened Nov. 22, as originally scheduled.

There will be special dinners at the Olympic House for both Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, as well as a welcome back from the World Cup on Feb. 24-26.

Skiing and riding will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, and weather this weekend is expected to be cold with mostly sunny skies.

The Palisades Tahoe resort and the community of Olympic Valley were renamed in 2021 because the previous name contained a racial slur. This is the second year they are using their new names; the 1960 Winter Olympics, which was the eighth-ever, was held at the resort from Feb. 18-28 that year. It was the only time the winter olympics have ever been held in California.