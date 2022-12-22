PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects who robbed the 7-Eleven in Palo Alto’s Midtown neighborhood on Wednesday remain at large, according to a news release from Palo Alto PD. Officers were alerted to the crime at around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday when the Palo Alto PD 24-hour dispatch center got a call from a clerk at the store, which is located at 708 Colorado Avenue.

The store had just been robbed by four suspects who fled in a vehicle, the clerk told police. Officers responded immediately and arrived on the scene about a minute later. They were unable to locate the suspect vehicle, however.

An investigation revealed that the suspects walked into the store and tried to enter the cashier’s area. The clerk, a man in his thirties, attempted to block the suspects and was pushed back toward the cash register, police said. The suspects then reportedly threatened to beat him if he didn’t cooperate.

The clerk complied, opened the register and the suspects stole cash and several cartons of cigarettes. The suspects then ran from the store, got into a vehicle parked on Colorado Avenue and fled eastbound on Colorado Avenue.

The victim was not physically injured in the robbery, police said.

The suspects were described as Black male juveniles, all aged 15 or younger. They were wearing dark hoodies and face masks, according to the victim. The suspect vehicle was described as a dark, older-model sedan with a lowered suspension. No surveillance images are available for release, police said, as they would not aid in suspect identification due to faces being obscured.

Detectives are actively investigating the case, including the possibility that it may have been connected to incidents in other cities, police said. The last time this 7-Eleven location was robbed was in December 2020.