Palo Alto Airbnb host unknowingly crashes party, gets robbed

PALO ALTO (KRON) – Police are looking to identify three suspects who pushed a homeowner to the ground and robbed him at the Airbnb property he owned.

It happened early Sunday morning around 1:45 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Tennyson Avenue.

According to police, the Airbnb victim – a man in his 60’s – went to check on his rental property after receiving notifications that his smoke alarm had been activated.

Officials said the victim had rented out his home to two people, but when he arrived at his home that morning, he came home to around 40 partygoers inside.

Police said the victim walked around asking people to leave but his requests went unnoticed by the partygoers.

According to authorities, two male suspects approached the victim in a bedroom and pushed him to the ground, grabbing his wallet and phone before running away.

Someone was able to help the victim find both his wallet and phone, which were returned.

But as the victim tried to call 911, he was approached again by another male suspect who pushed him and stole his phone and some money from his front pants pocket.

The victim was not injured.

All three suspects wanted in connection with this robbery are described as black men between the ages of 20 to 25.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Palo Alto PD’s 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413.

