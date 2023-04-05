(KRON) – A Palo Alto resident discovered a man prowling in his basement Sunday night and police are now investigating the incident, according to a press release from the Palo Alto Police Department. The victim, a man in his eighties, was at home with his wife when he heard noises coming from the basement.

Thinking an animal may have gotten inside, he went to investigate. After checking the basement, he found nothing out of the ordinary. As he went to lock the exterior door, he saw a man run up the stairs from the basement and head east on University Avenue, police said.

The victim contacted Palo Alto PD’s 24-hour dispatch center at around 11:46 p.m. to report the incident. Police responded immediately to the house, which is located on the 800 block of University Avenue. They were unable to located the suspect.

The exterior entrance to the basement had been unlocked, according to police. No property was missing from the basement, the victim told police.

The suspect was described by the victim as a male between 25 and 30 with a medium build, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with short black hair and a mustache, or possibly a beard. He was wearing all black clothing, according to the victim’s account.