PALO ALTO, Calif. (BCN) — A construction worker died after falling down a shaft at a building in downtown Palo Alto early Wednesday morning, according to police. The fall was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m. during overnight construction work at a high-rise building at 525 University Ave.

The worker, a man in his 40s, was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there, police said. The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the workplace death, as is standard protocol, but Palo Alto police said there is no evidence that any crime occurred.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent by text message or voicemail to (650) 383-8984.

