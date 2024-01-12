(BCN) — The Palo Alto City Council this week elected Vice Mayor Greer Stone as the new mayor, with council member Ed Lauing as the vice mayor.

Stone and Lauing were elected on Monday, local officials said in a statement. The mayoral vote took place at the city’s annual reorganization meeting held at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers.

The Council also unanimously adopted an ordinance thanking outgoing mayor Lydia Kou for her service.

Stone, who served as Vice Mayor for 2023, took his position on the council in 2021. Lauing served 15 years on the Council, serving as both chair and vice chair of various committees throughout his tenure.

Meanwhile, Palo Alto officials on Wednesday announced the nomination of interim city clerk Mahealani Ah Yun to assume her position permanently.

Local officials said the council’s first official business meeting for 2024 will be held on Tuesday, beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Palo Alto City Hall’s council chambers.

The city council will consider Ah Yun’s appointment at a Jan. 22 meeting.

