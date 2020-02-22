Palo Alto couple missing since Valentine’s Day found alive

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Carol Kiparsky and Ian Irwin have been found alive!

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the missing Palo Alto couple was found on Saturday morning.

Around noon, officials reported that the couple were safely extracted by Sonoma Sheriff’s helicopter and will be transported to a local hospital.

Carol and Ian are on there way to a local hospital. Both were extracted by @sonomasheriff helicopter and @MarinSAR @marincountyfire pic.twitter.com/3FwNRm6iiu — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) February 22, 2020

77-year-old Carol and her husband 72-year-old Ian were last seen on Valentine’s Day at their Rental in Inverness.

The search became a recovery mission as investigators believed that the couple would have been found by now if they were responsive.

Officials will be holding a press conference this afternoon.

We’ve found Carol and Ian alive. We are working to extract them from the area using @MarinSAR @sonomasheriff Henry 1. — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) February 22, 2020

