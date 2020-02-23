Palo Alto couple rescued in Marin County are in ‘amazing spirits’ during recovery

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Palo Alto couple who was missing for over a week are now recovering after being rescued Saturday morning in Marin County.

Search and Rescue volunteers located the couple in dense woods on Shallow Beach during the sixth day of the search.

Carol Kiparsky and Ian Irwin went hiking on Valentine’s Day when they got lost in the dark near Inverness.

Despite search efforts having shifted to recovery in the recent days, the couple was found alive.

They were said to be in good spirits on Saturday night and on Sunday, the family confirmed that those spirits have only lifted.

The Irwin and Kiparsky family released the following statement:

On behalf of Carol Kiparsky and Ian Irwin, we wanted to provide everyone with an update. Carol and Ian are in amazing spirits and have expressed their gratitude to everyone for the well wishes during their recovery. They are still hospitalized and being monitored due to the extensive abrasions from the dense brush. They have an excellent group of professionals monitoring them at a local hospital.



Carol and Ian have met with both the Marin County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue Team members. They will be forever grateful for the hard work and dedication put forth by all of the Search and Rescue volunteers and First Responders from all over the Bay Area who searched every day for them.



They look forward to telling their story in time, but are asking for privacy until they are ready to tell the story of how they survived the unimaginable seven nights in the Inverness wilderness. Until they are ready to tell their story, please respect the privacy of our family as we work toward their recovery.



Thank you to everyone involved, we will be forever grateful for the work you do.

