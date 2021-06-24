Palo Alto decides to keep some street closures for outdoor dining

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The city of Palo Alto has listened to the majority of the people who asked to keep several downtown streets car-free so outdoor dining could continue.

City council voted unanimously to keep some outdoor dining street closures until the end of September.

The city will be keeping University Avenue, California Street, and a half block of Romona Street car-free until then.

The streets were originally supposed to reopen the first week of July.

There were only a few business owners who were against the closures, saying they didn’t get as much foot traffic with the streets shut down.

But the people who live in and visit Palo Alto have said they love being able to safely bring the family and enjoy the street to dine and shop.

Some council members believe this is a huge opportunity to grow this area into a new walkable space to enjoy.

The mayor stepped out before voting but did comment that it’s unfair to other businesses not located on the car-free streets who don’t get more space.

In the end, the extension passed.

Future plans to redesign California Avenue with a performance space also passed.