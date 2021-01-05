Bay Area firefighters hold 50K hike for suicide awareness

(KRON) – Local firefighters, first responders, veterans, and their families are opening up an important conversation about suicide awareness and mental health through hiking.

The 50K hiking event wrapped up Monday and was planned by a son, who lost his father to suicide one year ago today.

Photo: Alameda County Firefighters

Edward Smith III served as an Alameda firefighter for 30 years before he died by suicide.

Barney Smith, who is his son, planned this event in honor of his dad and all first responders and veterans that struggle with mental health.

“Dad was a big supporter of whatever I did,” said Barney Smith. “I love him and miss him daily. I am doing this for suicide awareness for people who think there is no help.”

Firefighters and first responders hiked for 24 hours starting in Livermore and ending in the city of Alameda.

The 24-hour period represents the shift of a firefighter.

Donavan Mikel, 11, is wearing his fathers helmet, sitting on his fathers engine that he lost to suicide in June 2019. Photo: Alameda County Firefighters

Palo Alto firefighter, Marine veteran and suicide advocate John Preston talked with us about the support that poured in from local firefighter departments during the hike.

“There is a special bond and connection between those who have faced the tragic loss of a loved one to suicide,” said John Preston. “It is my privilege to help honor his father in this way.”