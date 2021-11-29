Palo Alto home broken into while residents were inside: police

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – A home in Palo Alto was broken into early Saturday morning while residents were still inside, according to the police department.

On Saturday, Nov. 27, unknown burglars entered the home in the 00 block of Crescent Drive. Authorities say they likely did not know that residents were home at the time.

Police say a woman in her 70’s was upstairs around 5 a.m. when she heard a loud noise, which she thought was the heater turning on.

She was home with her husband and other family members.

Authorities said when she heard footsteps in the upstairs hallway, she thought it was her family members.

Her husband went downstairs around 6 a.m. to find glass from one of the back doors completely shattered — That’s when the police department was contacted.

According to police, the burglars cut through a screen door and shattered the glass door in order to get in. Two pairs of footprints were found upstairs.

The victim told police that nothing appeared to be stolen. Authorities believe the suspects left the home once they realized people were home.

There is no suspect description available.

Officers say residential burglaries in Palo Alto are rare when residents are home. They usually occur when residents are not home during the day, police say.

Residents are advised to have locks on their side gates to limit access to your property, in addition, to locking windows and doors overnight.

Police say if you use a hide a key, know that there are risks.

For more safety tips, visit the Crime Prevention Tips page.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the police at (650) 329-2413.