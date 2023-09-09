(BCN) — Two burglars entered a house in Palo Alto despite an alarm going off, leaving only when a resident yelled at them, according to police. It was the third time the house on Crescent Drive in the city’s Crescent Park neighborhood has been burglarized in two years, Palo Alto police said Friday.

The burglars broke glass in one of the home’s locked rear doors about 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The home’s burglar alarm sounded, waking a woman and her husband, who had been asleep, police said.

When the woman went to investigate, she saw two people downstairs wearing black hooded sweatshirts and black face masks. She yelled at them, and they ran out the front door, police said.

It is not known whether the suspects are related to the two prior burglaries at the same residence, on Nov. 29, 2021 and Feb. 23, 2022, which remain open and unsolved, police said. Most residential burglaries occur during the day, when homes are more likely to be unoccupied and the chance of a confrontation with a resident is reduced, police said.

