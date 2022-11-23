PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested after a Palo Alto homeowner discovered a stranger was sleeping inside his house while he was out of town.

Kathleen Joan Cuadros, 48, of Palo Alto, broke into the same house on Alma Street, twice, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

“Police arrested a woman on Sunday morning after she broke into an unoccupied residence, the very same home she had burglarized six months ago while the family was inside,” PAPD wrote.

The family was not home when Cuadros broke in again, police said. The homeowner spotted the woman sleeping on his sofa via his home video surveillance system.

Officers responded to the house and found Cuadros still sleeping on the sofa. “The house

appeared to have been rummaged through. No property appears to be missing. Officers arrested the woman without incident. The suspect initially provided police with a false name,” police wrote.

Kathleen Joan Cuadros (Mug shot courtesy Palo Alto PD)

Surveillance video revealed that the woman broke into the house at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and remained in the house overnight until she was arrested Sunday morning, according to PAPD.

“There is no known connection between the suspect and this home or the residents of it. Repeat burglaries of the same home by the same suspect are not common,” police said.

Cuadros was booked into a Santa Clara County jail on felony burglary and vandalism charges.