PALO ALTO, Calif. (BCN) — Saturday was the official grand opening of Palo Alto’s newly reopened Palo Alto Junior Museum and Zoo at Rinconada Park.

After a ribbon-cutting ceremonies with city staff and elected officials, a community celebration took place with entertainment and free tours of the museum and zoo.

Rinconada Park has a new playground structure and a new Voyage Solar System Model, an outdoor solar system exhibit.

The museum and zoo is located at 1451 Middlefield Rd., Palo Alto. It is located within Rinconada Park.

