(KRON) – A female United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed by two men in Palo Alto on Wednesday.

Palo Alto police’s 24-hour dispatch center received a call from a mail carrier reporting she had been the victim of a strong-arm robbery that had occurred about 10 minutes earlier in the 3400 block of Alma Street around 1:59 p.m. on Dec. 6.

According to the police investigation, the victim was delivering mail when two men approached her. One of the men demanded her postal keys. When she did not comply, the other suspect pushed her to the ground. The suspects then forcibly took the keys and her cell phone and fled on foot.

The victim is in her fifties. She sustained moderate injuries: a chipped tooth, facial swelling, and pain in one of her wrists. Paramedics from the Palo Alto Fire Department treated her at the scene.

The victim described the suspects as Hispanic men in their thirties. She recalls one of the suspects being around 5 feet 8 inches tall and the other about 5 feet 3 inches tall. The victim says both suspects were wearing all-black clothing with face masks and they did not display any weapons.

The United States Postal Inspection Service encourages anyone who knows the location of any stolen postal keys or who has information about any robberies of mail carriers to contact their 24-hour hotline at (877) 876-2455. The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Palo Alto Police Department 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413.