(KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department is searching for a missing man. Albert Wang, 81, was last seen at about 4:10 p.m. Friday on the 600 block of Sand Hill Road.

Wang went missing when he walked away from his home. He was wearing a black jacket, black shoes and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees Wang is asked to call PAPD at (650) 329-2413.