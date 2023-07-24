(KRON) — A Palo Alto man was standing in his own backyard early Monday morning when a suspect popped out of the brush and robbed him, the Palo Alto Police Department said. The suspect remains at large.

Police were called to the 3000 block of Ross Road at 12:26 a.m. Monday for the report of a stolen necklace.

“The investigation revealed that the victim, a man in his forties, had been in his backyard when

male subject emerged from the foliage and demanded money. When the victim refused, the

suspect forcibly ripped a necklace from the victim’s neck and fled on foot,” PAPD said.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

The suspect was described by police as a Hispanic man in his 40s, standing about 5-foot-10 with a thin build. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

There have been no similar robberies in Palo Alto recently. Anyone with information is asked to call (650) 329-2413.