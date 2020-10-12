Palo Alto masseuse charged with sexually assaulting client

Roy Alberto Melgar (Palo Alto Police Department)

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A massage therapist is accused of sexually assaulting his client in Palo Alto.

Palo Alto police say Roy Alberto Melgar is charged with one felony count of sexual penetration. He was working at the Spine and Therapy Center when a woman in her forties said he sexually assaulted her. According to police investigation, she did not have any physical injuries.

The 27-year-old suspect is held at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

