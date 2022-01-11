Palo Alto parents urged to volunteer at schools to keep them open

PALO ALTO (KRON) — Palo Alto schools are facing staffing problems and the school district wants to take parent participation to a whole new level.

The Palo Alto Unified School District has asked parents to help at the schools with tasks like administering COVID tests, custodial duties and classroom duties.

PAUSD sent out the request on Sunday night and within 12 hours, 360 parents replied either saying they want to help or they’re interested in helping.

The school district says it wants to do all it can to keep the classrooms open, believing the kids learn better with face-to-face learning. The Santa Clara county health director and also superintendent are both encouraging the district to try their best to keep classrooms open.