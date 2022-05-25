PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department is searching for a man who exposed himself to a teenage girl on Tuesday. Police said the incident happened around 8:50 a.m. in the 600 block of Arastradero Road.

Police said the victim was walking on the sidewalk when she approached a truck parked along the side of the road. She saw a man standing on the sidewalk side of the truck masturbating with his pants unbuckled and his penis exposed

The suspect made eye contact with the victim and said something to her in Spanish. She walked past him and later contacted police.

The victim described the suspect as a Hispanic male, about 25 years, with a shaved head and no facial hair. He stands about 5-foot-10, 150 pounds and was wearing a blue t-shirt and gray pants. Police released a sketch of the suspect, which can be viewed above.

The truck was described as an older-model white pickup, possibly a Ford, with gardening equipment in the back. It did not have any decals on it or storage racks in the back.

Palo Alto police dealt with another indecent exposure incident on January 26 when a man, later identified as Christian Roberts, was seen on surveillance video masturbating behind a woman at a Safeway. The victim said she later noticed “biological fluid” on the back of her shirt and pants. Roberts, 27, of Oakland, was arrested later after he was seen masturbating behind a woman again in an American Canyon Walmart.