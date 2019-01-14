Palo Alto piano teacher arrested for sex crime against child relative

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 34-year-old Nicholas Robinson (Palo Alto Police Department)

PALO ALTO (KRON) - Palo Alto Police have arrested a man on Thursday for inappropriately touching a young girl in elementary school who he was related to.

On Sunday, Jan. 6, police were informed that a girl under the age of 14 was being sexually abused for more than 17 months by 34-year-old Nicholas Robinson in a home in the 4000 block of Campana Drive.

On Thursday, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Robinson with '17 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and one count of dissuading a witness.'

Later that day, Robinson was arrested at a relative's home in Soquel and was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Officials say that Robinson taught piano lessons to children out of his home.

Authorities are not currently aware of any additional children who he abused but are calling attention to the case as Robinson had access to other children.

Palo Alto Police say that anyone who believes that their child may be a victim is welcome to call the 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413.

