(KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department’s 24-hour communication centers, including 9-1-1 and its non-emergency dispatch 650-329-2413, are not functioning, the department announced on X. This is due to an AT&T outage, officials said.

Palo Alto residents can still call 9-1-1 for emergencies, and the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office will respond.

The Palo Alto police will announce when the outage has subsided.