Palo Alto police arrest 2 suspects connected to massive retail smash-and-grab

21-year-old Imani Kevyonna Barnes of Vallejo (Left), 20-year-old Keyonni Marie Jones of Richmond (Right) | Photo credit: Palo Alto police

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a massive retail smash-and-grab that happened in the Bay Area Sunday night.

Palo Alto police say suspects burglarized two The RealReal stores Sunday night, one located in Larkspur and the other in Palo Alto.

News Release: Large group of burglars thwarted; police arrest two suspects. Details: https://t.co/UijMzTmTmu pic.twitter.com/G6blXvAdTA — Palo Alto Police (@PaloAltoPolice) November 25, 2021

Central Marin police officers said crews responded to a window-smash burglary in-progress at the Larkspur location around 9:13 p.m. on Sunday.

The business suffered approximately $250,000 in damages and loss of merchandise, and about 40 suspects were involved in the incident.

Later that night, about 20 cars attempted to break into the Palo Alto location at 11:18 p.m., according to police.

A private security guard notified police after watching about 30-40 suspects arrive at the scene.

Palo Alto police were able to stop one vehicle and found $15,000 stolen merchandise in the vehicle that appeared to be from the other burglary in Larkspur.

Further investigation revealed that the two suspects had come to Palo Alto with the larger group and intended to commit another burglary.

Police booked 20-year-old Keyonni Marie Jones of Richmond and 21-year-old Imani Kevyonna Barnes of Vallejo into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for attempted commercial burglary and conspiracy, both felonies.

Police are working in close connection with detectives from the Central Marin Police Authority on both cases.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.