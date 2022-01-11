Palo Alto Police arrest 26-year-old man in late night residential burglary attempt

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department announced they have arrested a man who broke into an occupied home and fled the scene after the homeowner confronted him late Sunday night.

On Sunday, at about midnight, police received a call from a woman in her thirties that a burglary was taking place at her home in the1100 block of Oregon Avenue.

According to police, officers responded immediately and learned that the suspect had fled on foot.

Minutes later an officer was able to locate the suspect who was seen walking on a nearby off-ramp from U.S. Highway 101 and detained him without incident.

Police said the investigation revealed that the woman who reported the burglary had received a notification from her security camera that it had detected someone at her front door, and then heard breaking glass.

At the time of the burglary, the woman was at home with her husband and two children, both under the age of eight.

Upon hearing the breaking glass, the woman immediately screamed, causing her husband to run downstairs to investigate.

The husband would discover an unknown man standing outside their shattered glass front door, holding a large pair of hedge shears.

According to police, the suspect continued smashing the glass out of the door with the shears, eventually stepping into the home.

The husband shouted at the unknown man to get out of his house but the man swung the hedge shears three or four times at the husband but did not hit him.

Ultimately, the husband was able to grab the shears and take them away from the unknown man, and then use them to strike the suspect once in the shoulder.

Police said this caused the suspect to walk out the front door and leave the area on foot.

Paramedics treated both the suspect and the husband for minor cuts caused by the broken glass from the shattered front door — but in the end, neither man was required to go to the hospital.

Police arrested the suspect, 26-year-old Alexis Gomez Quezada of Half Moon Bay, who showed signs of being under the influence of narcotics.

Quezada was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on two felonies of residential burglary and assault with a deadly weapon. In addition to a misdemeanor of being under the influence of narcotics.