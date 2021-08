PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – Palo Alto police say that they are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the heart of the downtown area.

Just before 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, officers detained a suspect on University Avenue and Emerson Street after a female allegedly stabbed another female.

Police report that the victim was conscious and talking to officers. She was transported to a local hospital.

A press release with more information is expected in the coming hours.