Palo Alto police investigating homicide

EAST PALO ALTO (BCN) – Police in East Palo Alto are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night.

On Friday at 11:33 p.m., officers with the East Palo Alto Police Department responded to a Shotspotter activation in the 900 block of Beech Street.

Responding officers located a vehicle that had crashed through a fence and into the front porch of a home.

Officers found a 22-year-old man inside the vehicle who was unresponsive and possibly injured.

Officers removed the man from the vehicle to perform first aid and noticed the man appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The identity of the man had not been released as of Saturday morning, but he has been described as a Hispanic man from East Palo Alto.

