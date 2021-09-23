Palo Alto police investigating string of vandalism as hate crimes

PALO ALTO (KRON) – Palo Alto police are investigating a third hate crime at a park bathroom.

They believe the incidents are linked to each other.

Graffiti with derogatory language directed toward white people was found Wednesday morning by public works employees at El Camino Park at 155 El Camino Real at around 6:35 a.m.

Police believe the same person who wrote the screed also vandalized the same restroom on May 7 and July 7 with similar language.

In the wake of recent national events and attention to hate crimes, Palo Alto police say they are continually committed to investigate any reported hate crimes in Palo Alto.