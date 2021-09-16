Palo Alto police investigating vandalism as hate crime

PALO ALTO (KRON) – Palo Alto police are investigating vandalism in a parking garage as a hate crime, officials said Thursday.

On September 12 at around 8:42 p.m. police responded to the City Lot “R” garage at 528 High Street and found the writings of racial epithets directed at Black people in black marker on a concrete support pillar.

There is no suspect information, or believed connection to other hate crime vandalisms that have occurred in 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to call (650) 329-2413 or email paloalto@tipnow.org.