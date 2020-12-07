Palo Alto police launch online reporting system

PALO ALTO (BCN) – Palo Alto police announced a new online reporting system launching Monday that will allow members of the public to file police reports for various minor crimes or non-injury traffic collisions.

The system at www.cityofpaloalto.org/onlinereports is for crimes in Palo Alto without suspect information, such as auto burglaries, vandalism, minor traffic collisions, phone scams or child custody order violations, according to police.

Whoever makes the report will then be notified by email after an officer reviews and approves it, and will be contacted further if any other investigation is required.

Police said in a news release that the system “is accessible around-the-clock, allowing flexibility for residents and visitors to report crime at a time that is convenient for them” and “allows patrol officers to focus on the immediate needs of the community.”

People can also call (833) 290-3185 and enter a phone number to receive a text link to begin the online reporting process on their mobile device, police said.

Any more serious crimes or collisions should be reported by calling 911 or the Palo Alto police 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloaltotipnow.org or sent via text or voicemail to (650) 383-8984.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.

Latest Posts