Palo Alto police report canvassing of anti-Semitic flyers

PALO ALTO (BCN) – The Palo Alto Police Department is reporting a “hate incident” after “dozens” of flyers were found throughout several Palo Alto neighborhoods on Feb. 20.

According to the Palo Alto Police, the flyers left in neighborhoods were “similar to those found in other communities in recent months,” and listed numerous federal government officials and identifying them as Jewish.

Berkeley reported a similar incident on the same day, when “hundreds” of residents of the Berkeley hills reported getting plastic bags left on their doorsteps with anti-Semitic messages.

“The flyers directed people to a website with various videos espousing certain viewpoints, many on topics of political nature,” Palo Alto Police said.

Palo Alto Police Chief Robert Jonsen said that his department is currently determining if criminal charges can be brought forward to the District Attorney for review.

“These types of acts are a reminder to all of us that hate crimes and hate incidents are serious and are taken seriously by the personnel of the Palo Alto Police Department,” Jonsen said.

Police said they do not know who distributed the flyers in Palo Alto. In Berkeley, the police said the canvassing came from a “small, fringe white supremacist extreme group” that targets Jewish communities as well as other minority groups throughout the Bay Area.

