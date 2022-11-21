A bullet hole is seen at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse. (Image courtesy Palo Alto PD)

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A gunman fired bullets into an upscale restaurant at Stanford Shopping Center around 5 p.m. Monday, Palo Alto police said.

No one was injured inside Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse.

“The scene is secure. Initial info indicates the suspect fired a handgun from a moving vehicle. Unknown motive or target at this point,” the Palo Alto Police Department wrote.

The suspect’s vehicle was a black Chevrolet Camaro that sped away northbound on El Camino Real, according to police.

“Officers located evidence on El Camino Real to indicate that at least two shots were fired from there. A witness reported seeing the suspect flee,” PAPD wrote.

El Camino Real is closed in all directions while officers look for evidence.

“There were no lockdowns ordered by police as a result of this incident. Officers have checked the entirety of the mall. There are still a number of officers remaining on scene to ensure public safety,” police wrote on Twitter at 5:35 p.m.