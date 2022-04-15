PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department is looking for two armed robbery suspects, the department said in a series of tweets. The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. on Channing Avenue and Bryant Street.

Police said two armed suspects with handguns robbed a man of his property, but Palo Alto police did not report any injuries.

The suspects then drove away from the scene in a black 2-door Honda Accord and later appeared to have committed auto burglaries at Stanford Shopping Center. The car was last seen going westbound on Sand Hill Road.

No other information was released. There is no available description of the two suspects at large.

