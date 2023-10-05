(KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department is searching for a man who sexually battered a random woman on the street.

The victim flagged down a police car at about 9:32 p.m. Wednesday to say she had been touched inappropriately by an unknown person. She said she was walking in the 300 block of Homer Avenue when a man approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks.

The man also whispered something that she could not make out. She believes the language he used was Hindi.

The victim confronted the man and chased him down Homer Avenue. She last saw him going westbound on the 200 block of Forest Avenue, per PAPD. The victim was not injured.

The suspect was described by the victim as a man of unknown descent and age who stands about 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds. He was wearing dark jeans and a black short-sleeved T-shirt.

Another man was arrested in Palo Alto on Sunday for allegedly exposing himself to multiple women. This is believed to be a different suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call PAPD at (650) 329-2413.