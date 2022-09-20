This security camera still allegedly shows a suspected burglar, according to police. (Photo courtesy of the Palo Alto Police Dept.)

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a burglary suspect whose image was captured on a security camera.

Police claim he is one of three men to break into a home on the 600 block of Lowell Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

A 911 caller told police they heard a house alarm go off and saw three suspects running into a parked car before driving off “at a high rate of speed.” When officers arrived, they found the home burglarized, the department stated.

“The investigation revealed that the unknown suspects had kicked open a side yard door to enter the home,” the department stated. “Once inside, they ransacked a few drawers before the burglar alarm apparently scared them off. The suspects ran out the front door to a dark sedan, which then sped off eastbound on Lowell Avenue.

“The owner of the home, a woman in her eighties, later provided police with footage from the security camera at the front door. That camera showed an unknown male suspect coming to the front door at about 10:48 p.m. on [Saturday] September 17. Police believe he was casing the house at the time, and then returned with the accomplices.”

No property was found missing, police stated. All suspects appeared male and were wearing black hooded sweatshirts. All that is known of the vehicle they were using is that it was a dark sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be sent to either paloalto@tipnow.org, or via a text or voicemail to 650-383-8934.