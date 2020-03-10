Palo Alto postpones or cancels events as coronavirus spreads

PALO ALTO (KRON) – Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the city of Palo Alto has already delayed or even canceled more than two dozen events.

The event cancellations and postponements come as Santa Clara County reports its first coronavirus-related death.

In response to the outbreak, Santa Clara County on Monday issued a mandatory ban of all events of 1,000 people or more starting Wednesday, March 11.

Right now Santa Clara County is where the most coronavirus cases are being reported – 43.

According to the City of Palo Alto website, the following events and programs are canceled or postponed*:

Rail Town Hall March Meetings: Thursday, March 12 from 6-8 p.m. at Palo Alto High School and March 26, 6-8 p.m. at the Elks Lodge

Thursday, March 12 from 6-8 p.m. at Palo Alto High School and March 26, 6-8 p.m. at the Elks Lodge Silver Screenings: Thursday, March 12 (event occurs monthly) next session cancelled

Thursday, March 12 (event occurs monthly) next session cancelled Document Shredding Event: Saturday, March 14, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. (noon) at the SMaRT Station (Sunnyvale)

Saturday, March 14, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. (noon) at the SMaRT Station (Sunnyvale) Norooz Persian New Year Festival: Saturday, March 14 from 1-3 p.m. at the Palo Alto Art Center Auditorium

Saturday, March 14 from 1-3 p.m. at the Palo Alto Art Center Auditorium Palo Alto Masters Meet: Saturday, March 14 at Rinconada Pool

Saturday, March 14 at Rinconada Pool Art Center Foundation Members Day Trip to Sacramento: Saturday, March 14

Saturday, March 14 Landscape Design 101- How to Get Started: Saturday, March 14 from 9 a.m. -12 p.m. (noon) at Mitchell Park Library, El Palo Alto Room

Saturday, March 14 from 9 a.m. -12 p.m. (noon) at Mitchell Park Library, El Palo Alto Room Arbor Day Festival: Sunday, March 15 from 1-5 p.m. at the Palo Alto Art Center

Sunday, March 15 from 1-5 p.m. at the Palo Alto Art Center Sunday Robot Show: Sunday, March 15 and Sunday, March 29

Sunday, March 15 and Sunday, March 29 Word on the Street Transportation Series: Thursday, March 19 from 6-9 p.m. at JLS Middle School

Thursday, March 19 from 6-9 p.m. at JLS Middle School Sensory Storytime: First session on Friday, March 20

First session on Friday, March 20 Fire Station 3 Grand Opening and Open House: Saturday, March 21 from noon to 2 p.m. at Fire Station 3

Saturday, March 21 from noon to 2 p.m. at Fire Station 3 Junior Museum and Zoo Family Sunday: Sunday, March 22

Sunday, March 22 North Ventura Coordinated Area Plan Working Group Meeting: Tuesday, March 24 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at City Hall in the Community Room

Tuesday, March 24 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at City Hall in the Community Room ADUs Community Meeting: Wednesday, March 25 at the Art Center

Wednesday, March 25 at the Art Center Family Yoga: Friday, March 27

Friday, March 27 Life Skills Toolkit- Cooking and Nutrition: Friday, March 27

Friday, March 27 Minecraft Program: Sunday, March 27 at Mitchell Park Library

Sunday, March 27 at Mitchell Park Library Children’s Theater Cabaret Fundraiser: Saturday, March 28

Saturday, March 28 Racing Hearts 5K/10K Race: Cancelled by the event organizer, City is a co-sponsor. Sunday, March 29 at 7:30 a.m. in Downtown Palo Alto

Cancelled by the event organizer, City is a co-sponsor. Sunday, March 29 at 7:30 a.m. in Downtown Palo Alto Sustainability Community Workshop: Tuesday, March 31 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Mitchell Park Community Center

Tuesday, March 31 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Mitchell Park Community Center Family Storytime: Weekly events cancelled at Mitchell Park Library, Children’s Library, and Downtown Library locations

Weekly events cancelled at Mitchell Park Library, Children’s Library, and Downtown Library locations Infant Lapsit Baby Storytime: Weekly events cancelled at Mitchell Park Library

Weekly events cancelled at Mitchell Park Library Intergenerational Storytime: Quarterly, 6-week sessions, last session on April 12. Senior and toddlers.

Quarterly, 6-week sessions, last session on April 12. Senior and toddlers. Russian Storytime: Weekly events cancelled at Mitchell Park Library

Weekly events cancelled at Mitchell Park Library Wiggly Ones Baby Storytime: Weekly events cancelled at Rinconada Library and Mitchell Park Library

The following events or programs will be adjusted with revised location or other approaches, or audience numbers/ticket sales reduced, to follow Santa Clara County Public Health Department guidance on social distancing:

XCAP Meeting : Wednesday, March 11 from 4-7 p.m. will continue, though the location is adjusted to the Council Chambers. Wednesday, March 18 from 4-7 p.m. and a tentative meeting on March 25 from 4-7 p.m. at City Hall in the Community Room may have future location or other adjustments to support social distancing.

: Wednesday, March 11 from 4-7 p.m. will continue, though the location is adjusted to the Council Chambers. Wednesday, March 18 from 4-7 p.m. and a tentative meeting on March 25 from 4-7 p.m. at City Hall in the Community Room may have future location or other adjustments to support social distancing. Children’s Theatre-Outreach Production: Multiple Dates at Palo Verde Elementary

Multiple Dates at Palo Verde Elementary Palo Alto Children’s Theatre-Playhouse Beauty and the Beast: Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28 shows at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

*As of March 9, 2020; subject to change at anytime.