(BCN) — Some Palo Alto residents are experiencing power outage, the city’s Utilities Department confirmed Monday morning.

Crews are already addressing the power interruption, the department said in an advisory sent out around 6:50 a.m.

The number of households affected by the power outage was not immediately available.

Residents are advised not to call 911 or the non-emergency numbers to either the police or the fire department to report the power outage or ask questions about it since such calls may unnecessarily tie up the phone lines.

Community members can get updated information on the status of the outage at www.twitter.com/PAUtilities.

