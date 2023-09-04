(KRON) — A power outage in Palo Alto is impacting about 1,300 customers in the city’s downtown area, according to a tweet from Palo Alto Utilities. The cause of the outage is currently being investigated.

The Palo Alto Police Department said on X the signalized intersections on Embarcadero Road between El Camino Real and Highway 101 are currently out as a result of the power outage.

Officials estimate that power should be restored by about 4 p.m., the utility said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.