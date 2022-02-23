PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – An investigation is underway after an occupied home was burglarized in Palo Alto on Tuesday night, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

Around 8:43 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a call from an alarm company about a burglar alarm going off at a home in the 00 block of Crescent Drive.

A woman in her 70’s, who lives at this residence, also called the police after receiving an alert while she was away from her home.

Officers responded and met the woman at her home.

Investigators learned that an unknown suspect broke the glass on a locked back door and came inside — The burglar alarm went off immediately.

According to the victim, nothing was stolen and police believe the alarm scared the burglar away.

The victim told police that her husband was asleep at home during the incident and heard the alarm.

Authorities say this home was also burglarized around 5 a.m. on Nov. 27, 2021.

At this time, it is unknown if the same suspect(s) was involved in these burglaries.

Police say occupied home burglaries are not common in Palo Alto — This is the second time this has happened this year. The first incident happened on Jan. 18 and that suspect was arrested.

Police say burglars typically commit crimes during the day when a home is unoccupied.

Residents with a side yard gate are encouraged to put a lock on it to prevent easy access. It is also recommended to secure windows and doors overnight.

Police advise knowing the potential risks of having a key outside of your home.

For more tips on how to prevent crimes and stay safe, visit the Crime Prevention Tips website.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413.