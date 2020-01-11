Palo Alto Safeway robbed at gunpoint, 3 suspects sought

PALO ALTO (KRON) — The call came in about 12:40 a.mm Friday, a report of possible gunfire at the 24 hour Safeway on MiddleField Road in Palo Alto, according to authorities.

It turns out what sounded like a gunshot, was the sound of intruders smashing their way through a door to the pharmacy at the rear of the store.

But there was a gun, according to Palo Alto Police Sgt. Craig Lee.

“One of the suspects brandished a firearm and ordered one of the employees onto the ground while the other suspects went to the pharmacy, which was close and locked,” Lee said. “And (they) made a forceful entry into that area and took an undetermined amount of drugs.”

The heist comes just days after another daring smash and grab burglary at Stanford Shopping Center. Thieves used rocks to smash display cases at Bloomingdale’s, reportedly getting away with $80,000 dollars worth of merchandise.

Could there be a connection?

“That’s a good question,” Lee said. “But we were able to determine that these were two completely different, separate incidents.”

No one was hurt in the Safeway robbery.

Police said the three suspects, so far described only as Hispanic males in their 20s, made their getaway in a red Ford or Chevy pickup truck.

They were last seen headed east on Oregon Expressway.