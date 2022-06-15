PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A Palo Alto teacher was arrested for the sexual assault of a child that took place 21 years ago, the Palo Alto Police Department said. Peter Michael Colombo, 55, of Redwood City was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

In January, the Palo Alto Unified School District contacted PAPD about receiving a tip that Colombo had sexually assaulted an 11-year-old female student in 2001, PAPD said. Colombo was working as a physical education teacher at Greene Middle School but was placed on administrative leave while PAPD launched an investigation.

PAPD said in a press release that the victim had been sexually assaulted in the locker room at Greene, which was called Jordan Middle School at the time. The assault occurred during the lunch hour, police said. PAPD did not provide additional details about the assault.

Detectives presented their findings to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, which charged Colombo with a felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Colombo surrendered to police on Wednesday, police said.

As of Wednesday, PAPD was not aware of any other victims. Additional victims or anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Palo Alto police at (650) 329-2413.