Eduardo Moreno is seen in a mugshot provided by the Mountain View Police Department.

(KRON) — The CEO of a Silicon Valley tech company preyed on multiple women in public places around Mountain View and Palo Alto, police said Wednesday.

Eduardo Moreno, 35, was initially arrested back in January when he was caught peeping inside a women’s restroom and good Samaritans tackled him, according to the Mountain View Police Department.

Since Moreno’s arrest, detectives said they identified at least three more women who were victimized by the alleged serial peeper.

MPD wrote, “Eduardo Moreno has been connected to at least three other cases – two out of Palo Alto and an additional case in Mountain View — by our detectives. Based on our ongoing investigation, we believe there may be additional victims.”

Moreno is the CEO of SeaDrone Inc., a Palo Alto-based tech company that offers underwater ship hull inspections using drones and robots.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Moreno graduated from Stanford University and was a member of the university’s Robotics AI Laboratory.

The Mountain View incident happened on January 2 inside a women’s restroom at Panera on El Monte Avenue. “While in the restroom, the victim heard another person in the stall next to her, and then saw a man stick his head underneath the stall to look at her. The woman screamed at the man, who then ran out of the restroom,” police wrote.

The victim chased the man to El Camino Real and attempted to take his photograph with her phone. Police said Moreno grabbed the phone, pushed the woman to the ground, and ran off with the phone. Eventually, “he was tackled by a group of bystanders,” MPD wrote.

Moreno was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on charges of robbery and peeping in January. Jail inmate records show Moreno is not currently in custody.

If you, or anyone you know, may be a victim of Moreno, you are encouraged to contact MPD Detective Josh Gould at josh.gould@mountainview.gov.