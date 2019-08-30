Teen who threatened to ‘shoot up’ high school in Palo Alto apprehended

PALO ALTO (KRON) – Palo Alto police say they apprehended a 14-year-old high school student Thursday night who made threats online to “shoot up” Gunn High School.

The teen has been taken into custody for a mental health evaluation and could face criminal charges, police said.

According to authorities, the teen was using an Instagram profile with no identifying information and had left comments on the Palo Alto Police Department’s Instagram page saying they were going to “shoot up” the high school.

Police contacted the suspect Thursday night at their home in Palo Alto and took the student into custody.

Police searched the suspect’s home and found no weapons.

Officials said after an initial investigation, the comments are deemed to be unfounded, and the student had no real intent to carry out a shooting.

However, detectives will be submitting the case to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and Juvenile Probation Department for review of criminal charges.

Police are again encouraging anyone who sees something suspicious – whether in person or online – to report it to their local law enforcement agency right away.

To reach the Palo Alto 24-hour dispatch center, call 650-329-2413.

