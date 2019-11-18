Palo Alto utility worker killed in worksite incident identified as Air Force vet

PALO ALTO (KRON) – Palo Alto city officials have released the identity of the man who died following an electrical worksite incident on Saturday.

Donatus Okhomina and other crew members from Palo Alto’s utilities department were upgrading an electrical transformer near East meadow Drive and Middlefield Road Saturday morning.

Around 9:47 a.m., Okhomina was injured and transferred to a local hospital.

He later died from his injuries.

Okhomina, a U.S. Air Force veteran and electrical lineman, joined the city of Palo Alto this month as utility line person.

He was 42 years old and left behind a wife and four daughters, ages 17, 14, 11 and six.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to support Okhomina’s family.

“Our entire City family is saddened by the tragic loss of one of our own,” Ed Shikada, city manager of Palo Alto said. “Our condolences are with the family of our employee during this extremely difficult time. This is a sad reminder of the risks involved in the critical functions that our Utilities employees perform daily.”