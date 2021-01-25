Palo Alto woman allegedly questioned man’s immigration status, then attacked him with laptop

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – Palo Alto police arrested a woman Friday night after she assaulted a man with a laptop.

The attack was allegedly motivated by his nationality.

News Release: Police arrest woman for hate crime and assault. Details: https://t.co/eRl7qwU6AS pic.twitter.com/oJOrwm9AP6 — Palo Alto Police (@PaloAltoPolice) January 25, 2021

Officers arrived on the 300 block of California Avenue around 8:00 p.m. where they found the victim but no suspect.

An investigation revealed that a man in his fifties of Middle Eastern descent was taking a phone call when 42-year-old Sarah Ann Neal approached him asking for money.

She questioned him about his immigration status and demanded to see his ID, according to the victim.

When he refused Neal allegedly started hitting him with a laptop.

He also said that Neal said he was “the reason the country was going down,” and thinks her attack may have been motivated after hearing his accent while talking on the phone.

Police arrested Neal into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and a hate crime.

According to police, the victim was in pain from the assault but did not require medical attention.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 650-329-2413 or email paloalto@tipnow.org

